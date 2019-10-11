Friday Weather on the go: Major temperature drop today, highs in the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong cold front coming from the north is expected to drop temperatures nearly 15° below average.

Today, a cold front will come in that will drop temperatures 15°-20° from yesterday’s highs.

This front will increase wind speeds in the morning, and then will die down by this evening.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties in Texas and Dona Ana, Luna, Sierra Counties in New Mexico until 10 a.m.

This means that wind speeds are expected to come from the North at 20-30 mph and gusts 45 mph.

Blowing dust will be possible, as well as unsecured items and tree limbs.

As for our temperatures, we are expecting forecast highs in the 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 67° which is 13° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 68° which is 12°below average.

Overnight lows look to be in the 40s tonight for most areas of the borderland.

So make sure to bundle up and stay warm throughout the day and tonight!

Temperatures will stay below normal into the start of the weekend as we are expecting highs in the 70s tomorrow.

By Sunday, we are expecting to see more seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds won’t be an issue throughout the weekend.

Dry conditions will remain through the weekend and most of next week as well.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.