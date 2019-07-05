Friday Weather on the go: Last triple digit day, rain and storm chances this weekend

One more day and hot day is expected before we see changes come to our weather in the form of rain and storm chances.

Today, we will see the upper high pressure system to our southwest weaken. Keep in mind this system was pushing dry air into the borderland, keeping us dry and hot.

We are expecting out last triple digit day of the week today.

Gradual moisture will start to come into our area, today, from the Gulf.

This shift in our flow will start to spark off rain and storm chances as early as today for some parts of the borderland.

These rain and isolated storm chances will be limited to west New Mexico, especially near the New Mexico and Arizona border.

This weekend, we will see more moisture come into the borderland which will increase even more rain and storm chances.

As of right now here are your rain and storm chances:

Saturday: A 20% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms

Sunday: A 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Storm chances will increase on Sunday evening, but we are seeing our chance for heavy rainfall to decrease.

Monday: A 10% chance of early morning showers. We will dry our quickly on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Saturday and slightly below normal by Sunday.

Dry air will be quick to come back into the area from the southwest, which is why conditions are expected to dry out quickly on Monday.

Temperatures will warm back up into triple digits by Tuesday of next week.

As of right now we are tracking yet another round of rain chances later next week and into next weekend.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.