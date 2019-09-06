Friday Weather on the go: Last dry day, rain and storm chances return

Another mostly dry day ahead before we see changes come to our weather this weekend.

Today, we will see high pressure move closer to the borderland.

This means we will be in for a warm up in our temperatures, especially compared to what we saw yesterday.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 96° which is 6° above our average 90° temperature.

We could still see more cloud coverage from remnants of Tropical Storm Fernand throughout the day.

By tomorrow the upper high that has been controlling our weather will shift to the east.

This will allow for more moisture to start coming in from the south.

Most of the showers and storms will stay in mountain areas, but El Paso could see some showers on Saturday evening and night.

On Sunday we will see a deep flow of moisture coming in from the south, so we will see more rain and especially storm chances.

These storm chances will stay increased on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Storm threats from these storms will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding. As of right now, these storms do have the potential to become severe.

Here are some storm safety tips to keep in mind throughout the weekend and into next week:

Our temperatures will become seasonal by the end of the weekend and below normal by the start of next week.

As of right now it looks like forecast highs will be in the upper 80s for most of next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.