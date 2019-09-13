Friday Weather on the go: Increased rain and storm chances, heavy rainfall possible

Humid and unstable air makes its return to the borderland today and tomorrow, increasing our rain and storm chances.

Today, easterly winds will push in more low-level moisture to the area.

This will increase our rain and storm chances throughout the day, tonight, and tomorrow.

Areas west of El Paso and Las Cruces will see the bulk of storm activity, but scattered storms and showers look to be area wide this evening.

Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding will be the two biggest storm threats across the borderland, especially tonight and into our early morning hours tomorrow.

We will continue to see increased rain and storm chances throughout the day tomorrow, with the same storms threats that we are seeing today.

Temperatures will be cooler and back in the upper 80s starting today and throughout the weekend.

El Paso is expecting a forecast high of 89°, which is right on our average high temperature.

Las Cruces is expecting a forecast high of 87°, which is 1° below the average temperature of 88°.

Drier conditions will come in on Sunday, but rain chances will return early on next week.

We are, also, expecting to be back in the 90s by early next week as well as we will see a westerly flow return to the area by the middle of the week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.