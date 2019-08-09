Friday Weather on the go: Hot and humid conditions, storm chances this weekend

More humid air to come in from the south, meaning our rain and storm chances will increase today and throughout the weekend.

Today, we are looking to see another hot and humid day.

El Paso’s forecast high will be 100°, which is 7° above average and 6° shy of today’s record high of 106° that was set back in 2003.

Humid air will continue to come in from the south, which will start to increase rain and storm chances across the borderland as soon as today.

Western areas of the borderland will see more rain and storm coverage today, but El Paso will keep a slight chance for rain and pop up showers in the forecast.

Like we have been seeing, storms are more likely to form in mountain areas and areas in Southwest New Mexico in the afternoon.

But outflow boundaries from those storms could spark up storms in El Paso and other areas of the borderland by the late afternoon and overnight hours.

Our relative humidity will stay in the low to mid 20s throughout the day, but expect our morning hours to be the most humid.

Southern flow will continue throughout the weekend, and we are expected to see more widespread showers on Saturday and Sunday.

As of right now, it looks like our best chance to see storms will be on Sunday.

Storm threats throughout the weekend will be heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and gusty to erratic winds near the storms.

Temperatures look to stay in the mid 90s throughout the weekend as well.

Drier air is expected to come in by early next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online.