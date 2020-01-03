Friday Weather on the go: Freezing morning with possible fog, weekend warm up ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland is waking up to another hard freeze, with fog possible in some areas.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to freezing morning lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Our wind chill temperatures will feel like they are in the teens and lower 20s, so make sure to bundle up!

Also, make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Patchy fog will be possible in some higher elevation areas of the borderland, so just be vigilant during your morning commutes.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for this afternoon, forecast highs look to remain below average and in the lower 50s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 53°, which is 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 51°, which is 5° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

As for this weekend, we are expecting a warm up that will have us flirting with the 60s by Sunday.

Looking ahead into next week, our next storm system will come in on Monday into Tuesday. This system will contribute to a minor temperature drop.

You can expect mostly dry conditions, with our next chance for rain being next weekend.