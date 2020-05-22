Friday Weather on the go: Dry, breezy, and seasonal weekend conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Another round of seasonal afternoon conditions is expected across the borderland today.

More dry and breezy conditions are expected across the area, making for another day with seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 91°, which is only 1° above average.

Today’s record high is 105° and was set back in 2005. This means that today’s forecast high would be 14° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is right on point with today’s average high.

Today’s record high is 104° and was set back in 2005. This means that today’s forecast high would be 15° shy of this.

Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20-25 mph.

As for the weekend, forecast highs will be in the lower 90s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday.

Breezy and dry conditions will remain in the forecast during that time as well.

By Monday, a backdoor cold front will come into the are and will drop high to the low to mid 80s across the borderland.

This means that forecast highs on Monday could be 5°-10° below average.

As this front moves in, gusty winds are also expected.

Looking ahead to next week, we see multiple days with rain and storm potential starting on Tuesday and lasting into next weekend.

Rain and storm chances will remain slim, and our best chance to see any activity will be on Tuesday.

