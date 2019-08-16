Friday Weather on the go: Drier conditions, multiple triple digit days coming

A drying trend will kick off today, which will also warm temperatures back up into triple digits throughout the weekend.

Today, we will start to see dry air push in from the west, this will push moisture out of the area.

We will keep a slight rain chance in today’s forecast, but we aren’t expecting any storms to come into the Sun City.

We will see humid conditions in the morning, but relative humidifies look to stay in the 20s today and into the teens throughout the weekend.

We are expecting forecast highs to be just below triple digits today, but as more dry air comes in from the west we will warm up even more.

In fact, we will kick off a multiple triple digit day stretch tomorrow that will last into early next week.

As of right now, it looks like our hottest day will be on Monday with a forecast high of 102°.

If you are heading out to Clear the Shelters here is what you can expect:

Make sure you stay hydrated if you plan to go to this event, since it will be a hot day.

We will keep rain chances out of the forecast throughout the weekend, but more humid air will come in next week as an upper high moves northwest.

This will allow for more humid air to come in from the south/ southwest.

A of right now, it looks like storm chances will increase across the borderland by mid to late next week.

But it also doesn’t look to be long-lived as drier air is expected to come back by next weekend.