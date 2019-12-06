Friday Weather on the go: Cooler day, rain chances and winds return this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A weak backdoor cold front will come in today that will drop highs back to the lower 60s.

Today, we will feel a slight temperature drop that will drop highs to become more seasonal, but slightly above average across the borderland.

Morning lows are expected to be in the 30s, so make sure to grab your jacket and bundle up before heading out for your Friday commute.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 63°, which is still 5° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 62°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will be light as they come from the northeast at 5-10 mph this morning, and shifting to the east southeast this afternoon.

Aside from a slight cool down today, we will see pleasant conditions today and tomorrow.

A weekend warm up is in store for us with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

This is ahead of our next cold front that will come in on Sunday into Monday.

This front will create breezy conditions on Sunday as they come in from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

We will, also, see moisture push in that will increase a slight rain chance Sunday afternoon, evening, and overnight.

Rain chances will linger into Monday and winds will increase once again.

This front will eventually drop highs back to the 50s by next Tuesday.

Conditions next week look to stay more seasonal, in the 50s, and calm.

Make sure to stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest updates on conditions.