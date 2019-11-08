Friday Weather on the go: Below average day, weekend warm up, next cold front in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cooler temperatures will persist today just ahead of a warm up this weekend.

Today, we are forecasting highs to remain in the lower 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 63° which is 6° below average and would match yesterday’s registered high of 63°.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 65° which is 4° below average.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the east at 5-10 mph.

We will feel humid throughout the day as our relative humidity will remain in the 30s-40s.

Drier and warmer conditions will come in over the weekend.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the back in the 70s and mid to upper 70s by Sunday.

Our next weather change will come in the from of a backdoor cold front that will come in Sunday into Monday.

This front will increase wind speeds on Monday as they come from the east at 15-20 mph.

It will also drag in more humid air that will increase rain and isolated storm chances on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will, also, be impacted by the front as they are expected to drop to the mid 60s by Monday and then the mid 50s by Tuesday.

As of right now it looks like we will barely shy away from freezing temperatures, in El Paso, on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Other areas of the borderland, like Las Cruces and Deming, have a very good chance of waking up to freezing temperatures both of these days.

Conditions will dry out and warm back up by the middle of next week. We look to return to seeing afternoon highs in the mid 60s and slightly below average.

Stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.