Friday Weather on the go: Below average day, pleasant weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A weak cold front will come into the area today keeping temperatures below average and conditions breezy.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows in the lower 30s to the mid 40s.

In El Paso, it looks like we could drop to the upper 30s, but we will ultimately shy away from a hard freeze.

As for this afternoon, we will see slight changes come to our weather as a weak cold front will come in from the North and move South.

This will increase winds throughout the day, so winds will be breezy as they come from the North at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

As for our afternoon highs, we are expecting to see a near 5° drop from yesterday.

This means forecast highs will return to the 50s for most areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 56°, which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 55°, which is 6° below average.

As for this weekend, calm and warm weather is expected to return.

By Saturday we are forecasting a high of 61° and by Sunday we are forecasting a high of 64°.

By Monday, we are expecting forecast highs to be in the mid 60s, but our next big weather change will come in that day.

Our next storm system will an associated cold front will come into the borderland.

This will first, act as our next wind maker. As of right now, it looks like winds will range between 30-35 mph, which would put us at Wind Advisory levels.

We will, also, keep a slight rain chance on Monday from this system.

The cold front associated with this system will then drop forecast highs nearly 20° by Tuesday. Forecast highs look to be in the 40s and more than 10° below average.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.