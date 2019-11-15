Friday Weather on the go: Below average day ahead, warmer temperatures in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cooler temperatures will continue to prevail across the borderland ahead of warmer conditions coming this weekend.

Today, more below average temperatures in the 60s will be in the forecast.

Most areas of the borderland will wake up to chilly morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, so make sure to bundle up for your Friday morning commute.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 63°. This would match yesterday’s high but would be 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 63° as well. This would end up being 4° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the east at 5-10 mph in the morning and shifting to the south this afternoon.

By tonight, forecast lows look to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. So, make sure to take layers with you for your Friday night plans.

Warmer and near 70° temperatures will come into the forecast tomorrow, just ahead of our next cold front that will come in by Sunday.

Sunday’s highs will drop back down to the mid 60s.

This won’t be long-lived as warmer temperatures will return for the first part of next week. In fact, we are expecting highs to return to the 70s.

Our next strong front will come in Wednesday to Thursday that will eventually put forecast highs in the 50s by the end of next week.

Rain chances could be possible by the end of next week as well, so we will continue to monitor that as we get closer.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the weekend.