Friday Weather on the go: Back to the 90s today, near record highs this weekend and next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Some areas of the borderland could see their first day in the 90s of the year this afternoon.

We will continue to warm up across the area today, and above average highs will be noticeable.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 90°, which is 9° above average.

Today’s record high is 97° and was set back in 1974, so our forecast high would be 7° shy of that.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 88°, which is 7° above average.

Today’s record high is 91° and was set back in 2012, so our forecast high would only be 3° shy of that.

The warmest hours of the day will come between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., so try to avoid any outdoor activity during that time, since we are expecting hot Summer-like conditions to return.

Good news today, winds will be light and will not be an issue throughout the day! Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph.

Tonight into early tomorrow morning, a weak backdoor cold front will come into the area.

This will have little impact on our afternoon highs, since we are expecting to stay in the upper 80s and above average.

By Sunday, high pressure will begin to develop across the area and will warm us back up quickly.

In fact, we look to reach the mid to upper 90s in most areas across the borderland.

In El Paso, it looks like we could match or exceed Sunday’s current record high.

Looking ahead, we will monitor possible record breaking highs all of next week.

Forecast highs will be in the mid 90s Monday into Wednesday and then will flirt with triple digits Thursday and Friday.

Keep in mind, we don’t typically reach triple digit heat until mid June.

This weekend and next week will feel more Summer-like, so prepare early and plan to do any outdoor activity early in the day to avoid any heat related illnesses.

