Friday Weather on the go: Another hard freeze, weekend warm up, and rain chances ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Calm conditions remain in the forecast as our warming trend continues on.

The borderland is expecting to wake up to another hard freeze this morning with cold morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mine throughout the day, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

As for our afternoon highs, we are expecting a warmer day that will end up slightly below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 54°, which is only 2° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 55°, which is also 2° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the north at 5-10 mph.

As for the weekend, we are still expecting to continue our warming trend that will make conditions more seasonal and eventually in the 60s by Monday.

We are, also, still expecting to wake up to a hard freeze everyday until Monday morning.

By next week, our next storm system will come in that will change the calm weather pattern we have been seeing.

Monday night, we will see a storm system come in from the west. This system will increase rain chances by Christmas Eve on Tuesday.

As for our temperatures, we will see a cooling trend that will put us into the mid to upper 50s by the end of next week.

Conditions will dry out by Christmas Day on Wednesday, and forecast highs will be in the mid 50s.

Another system will come in Wednesday night into Thursday, which will increase rain chances once again Thursday. Winds will become breezy to windy at this time as well.

Our next cold front will come in next Friday into Saturday, so windy conditions will return next Saturday as well.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for today’s forecast.