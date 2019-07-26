Friday Weather on the go: A possible triple digit day ahead, rain and storm chances this weekend

High pressure over west central New Mexico will keep temperatures hot today.

This upper high is the controlling factor for our weather today and tomorrow.

Today, it looks like forecast highs across the borderland will be either close to triple digits or right on that triple digit mark.

Humid air from the north will start to filter back into the borderland today, but it looks like we will stay mostly dry in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Mountain areas, the Gila region, and the Bootheel look to be the areas that will see rain and isolated storm chances today.

This weekend we will start to see rain and storm chances increase everywhere across the borderland.

This is all because of the upper high moving to the west that will allow more humid air to come in from the north.

This means we will see a more unable atmosphere so storm chances look to increase Sunday and Monday.

As of right now here is what our rain and storm chances look like this weekend:

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers. It doesn’t look likely that storms will form in El Paso.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and isolated storms. Storm chances will increase.

Monday: a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms remain in the forecast.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and isolated storms remain in the forecast.

By Wednesday, drier air will come in meaning we will see our storm chances decrease.

We will, also, keep slight rain chances in the forecast for most of next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.