Friday Weather on the go: A hot weekend, storm chances increase by Sunday

High pressure over the borderland will reduce storm chances today and Saturday.

Today, storms will be isolated and mostly limited to mountain areas and higher terrains as deep humid air has shifted to the west.

Although we are keeping a 20% chance of light and spotty showers in the forecast, it doesn’t seem likely that we will see storm formation.

We will follow a similar weather pattern that we have been seeing all week, which is seeing rain and storm chances increase later this evening.

Hot temperatures will stick around today and tomorrow as that high pressure will keep us above average. We are expecting to reach triple digits both days.

Sunday will be the day we start to see more chances come to our weather as we see high pressure move to the northwest.

A backdoor cold front will come to the area late Sunday that will drag in more moisture.

This front will increase instability, meaning more widespread shower and storm formation will be possible.

The biggest storm threat from these storms will be heavy rainfall, so flash flooding could be an issue especially near drains and arroyos.

These storm chances will stay increase throughout Monday.

Temperatures will drop around 5° from Sunday to Monday, and we are expecting a high in the lower 90s by Tuesday.

This means you can look forward to more seasonal temperatures throughout most of next week.

These rain and storm chances are subject to chance, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.