Friday Night Lightning; Late Day T-Showers for Most of Labor Day Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

The last thing we need on Football Friday night is t-showers. Unfortunately, we are seeing a wave of fast-moving t-showers coming through the county. A Flash Flood Warning is posted for Far East El Paso County until 8 pm. About 1.5 inches of rain has fallen east of Loop 375 along Montana. Do not drive into flooded roadways.

The good news! All of these storms should wear themselves out before 7 pm and start of most football games. Be safe, and enjoy your Friday. Here’s your forecast….

FRIDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers late afternoon/early evening. The storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall but will move along quickly. By late evening, the skies will be clear. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 71.

FORECAST: Saturday will start out sunny and a little humid. By afternoon, with a high of 94, expect the afternoon clouds to build up with scattered late day showers and t-showers. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph. Sunday will also start out sunny but end up with scatter showers and t-showers. Sunday’s high: 91. On Labor Day Monday, enjoy lots of sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. If you’re heading up to the mountains, yes, you’ll see t-showers. Monday’s high: 92. High pressure starts to build up for the week ahead. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 95. Wednesday will be sunny and 94. Thursday: Sunny and 95. Friday: Sunny and 97, the hottest day.