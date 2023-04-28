EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!☀️
As far today expect a windy day with gusts up to 30mph.💨
I do have much better news for your Saturday and Sunday! We will see much calmer conditions and potentially our first 90-degree mark of the year on Sunday!
Don’t forget to check out La Vina Winery this weekend if you can!
Have a fun weekend, everyone!
- MTA ends real-time service alerts on Twitter, says platform is ‘no longer reliable’
- McCarthy hits DeSantis on Disney prison quip: ‘Sit down and negotiate’
- UTEP holds ‘Spring 2023 Education Job Fair’
- Gap to cut 1,800 jobs, joining growing list of corporate layoffs
- What to know about prescription drugs that promise weight loss
- The best public high schools in Texas, according to Niche