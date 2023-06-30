EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!☀️

Heat Advisory in effect for one more night.🥵🧴☀️ However, we are still going to be pretty hot after that!

However, we are tracking moisture from the South, those very cloudy skies will definitely help us from the heat and that direct sunlight.☁️ Expect most of that rain in those very far east counties.

Expect rain chances and more triple digits for all of next week.