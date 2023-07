EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well it is still going to be hot this weekend but there is a possibility we could break our triple digit streak this weekend.🥵🧴☀️

We are under a Heat Advisory until midnight tonight.

As of now we are forecasting 101 degrees on Saturday which is much cooler than the 106 degrees today.

We also expect some rain chances this weekend which will definitely give us a bit of relief from the heat with the cloud coverage.☔️