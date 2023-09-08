EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!☀️



Yesterday we registered 105 degrees, that is the hottest we have ever been in September and that’s what we are forecasting today.



Today will be our 67th triple digits for the year and we are expecting much more!



Not just triple digits but we expect to break record highs for your entire weekend.☀️



Head to the waterpark or pool this weekend and stay hydrated!



Expect to finally drop to the 90s on Monday with 10% chance of rain. Rain chances increase to 30% on Tuesday, 40% on Wednesday and we could even drop to the 80s as well on Wednesday.