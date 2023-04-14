EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Well expect one more day of those windy conditions! Slighter cooler as well with a high of 79 degrees!
Thankfully, we are looking at a beautiful weekend, slightly breezy on Saturday but we will be much warmer!☀️
Winds will be 20-30mph, gusts up to 40mph.💨
The peak of those winds will be from 4-8pm so don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!
- Donald Trump Jr. blasts DeSantis for ‘campaigning in Ohio’ amid Florida flooding
- Friday forecast: One more day of windy conditions
- Temple and Woodway provide advice on rabies for national animal control appreciation week
- Texas requires vehicle inspections — How many other states do it?
- Drought grips 7.75 million Texans in latest report, impacts felt statewide
- Closing arguments, jury deliberation expected in Alexis Avila child abuse trial