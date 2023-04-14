EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well expect one more day of those windy conditions! Slighter cooler as well with a high of 79 degrees!

Thankfully, we are looking at a beautiful weekend, slightly breezy on Saturday but we will be much warmer!☀️

Winds will be 20-30mph, gusts up to 40mph.💨

The peak of those winds will be from 4-8pm so don’t forget to take that allergy medicine!