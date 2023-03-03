EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

What a fun eventful day yesterday! A Winter Wonderland in the Borderland!❄️☃️🌨

Here is one of my favorite pictures taken by our Morning Anchor Stephanie Shields! In the Northeast yesterday morning!

Well bundle up this morning, it is still pretty chilly and breezy!🥶 However, we are expecting a high of 62 degrees today!

We are expecting to warm up beautifully this weekend, 69 on Saturday, 70s on Sunday!☀️