EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!

We are just looking at a hot day today, don’t forget to wear your sunscreen!☀️🧴

High of 94 degrees today, winds really not an issue for today, however, tomorrow they will be an issue, and it looks like we are looking at mostly back-to-back windy days next week.

As of now, we are expecting our first 100-degree mark of the year next Wednesday.

We will be hitting the 90s later on this week.