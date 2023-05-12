EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Beautiful, hot day for today! Winds will be very calm at 5-10mph and we are reaching the 90s in the afternoon.

Tonight, we could see some rain in far east counties, but most of that rain in El Paso will begin Saturday night at around 8pm into the overnight hours.

Cooler temps and winds will also take over for your Mother’s Day weekend!

Make sure you are keeping those umbrellas handy, not just this weekend but into next week as well!☔️

Have a fun weekend, everyone!