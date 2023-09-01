EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!☀️

We are looking at a hot Labor Day weekend! Go to the waterpark and enjoy the heat a little longer because it is going to be sticking around another week.

Great time to wash those cars as well, not tracking any rain for the next 9 days.

The record for the most triple digits in a year is 1994 at 62 days. We have already seen 60 days of triple digits so far this year. Today is expected to be our 61st day and we expect to match that record on Labor Day Monday.

So, apply the sunscreen and drink lots of water before we officially begin to feel that Pumpkin Spice weather!🎃

Have a fun weekend, everyone!☀️