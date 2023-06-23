EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!☀️

Yesterday, was our hottest day so far at 107, today we are expecting 105!🥵🧴☀️

We are still under a Heat Advisory until Sunday, starting Sunday night into Tuesday night we are going to be under an Excessive Heat Watch meaning incredibly hot temperatures this weekend.

Keep Sunday Funday indoors this weekend!

We are expecting up to 110 degrees next Tuesday.