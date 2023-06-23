EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!☀️
Yesterday, was our hottest day so far at 107, today we are expecting 105!🥵🧴☀️
We are still under a Heat Advisory until Sunday, starting Sunday night into Tuesday night we are going to be under an Excessive Heat Watch meaning incredibly hot temperatures this weekend.
Keep Sunday Funday indoors this weekend!
We are expecting up to 110 degrees next Tuesday.
- Friday Forecast: Hot, hot, hot weekend ahead!
- Leftover food going from would-be trash to ice cream and pizza
- The median age of Americans is the highest its ever been
- How animal sedative adding new pain to opioid drug crisis
- Nearly half of US honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers managed to stabilize the population
- Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?