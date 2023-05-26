EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Finally made it to the end of the week! Another hot day ahead!🥵☀️ However, with some gusty conditions this afternoon.
The peak of those winds today are going to be around 3-4pm, we will be feeling about 30mph gusts.💨
Expect very slight rain chances for your Memorial Day weekend.
Have a fun weekend, everyone!
- Pennsylvania restaurant faces backlash after racial slur printed on receipt
- Ford EV owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring
- Top 10 deadliest tornadoes in Texas history
- Celine Dion cancels all remaining tour dates amid ongoing health issues
- Horizon police ask for help in identifying male suspect
- WATCH: City councilman, police officer save man from burning home