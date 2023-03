EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

High Wind Warning was lifted at 6am, so expect a gusty morning!💨💨💨

We are also much chiller than yesterday but expect a high of 71 degrees.

Thankfully this afternoon is looking pretty good to go to the Chihuahuas baseball game and tomorrow even better!

High of 82 for your Saturday, calm winds, overall beautiful da, breezy conditions will pick up on Sunday.

Have a fun weekend, everyone!☀️