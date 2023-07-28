EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Today will be our 43rd day of back-to-back triple digits!!🥵🧴☀️

No more Heat Advisory in effect! We will finally begin to cool down over the weekend!

As of now, we are expecting to break that triple digit streak on Monday, making that a total of 45 days of back-to-back triple digits!

We could potentially match a record today from 1889, after that no more record-breaking heat!

Expect rai starting on Monday as well! Have a fun weekend, everyone!