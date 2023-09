EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday and Happy National Coffee Day!!☕️

Drink as many cups as you would like today! However, I would recommend iced coffee because it’s still looking hot outside!

Expect a high of 96 degrees today, only 2 degrees shy from the record high.

Yesterday we did break a record high of 98 degrees from 2015!

However, grab the rain gear if you have any plans this weekend! Flood advisory in effect from Saturday afternoon through the evening hours.