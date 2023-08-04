EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Expect a high of 107 degrees!☀️ Today will be our 50th day of triple digits this year.

No more rain chances in the forecast!☔️ It is just going to be an incredibly hot weekend!🥵

We expect to break records Friday through Sunday! Even most of next week!

Heat Advisory will be in effect 6am Friday through 6am on Sunday.

Excessive Heat Warning will take effect 6am Sunday through Monday night at midnight!

Stay cool out there everyone!