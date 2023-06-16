EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Well, if you are planning to do anything with your family this weekend for Father’s Day expect some very hot temps!! We are 5 days away from the first day of Summer, but we are already feeling the heat!🥵🧴☀️
We are looking at a gusty afternoon today like we have been seeing these past couple of days!💨 Windy Saturday, however, as of now, on Sunday we looking pretty good!
Expect triple digits for he next 9 days as a dome of high pressure moves in from the South. Storms continue in East Texas and the Southeast of the US triggering our winds for the next two days.
