EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well, if you are planning to do anything with your family this weekend for Father’s Day expect some very hot temps!! We are 5 days away from the first day of Summer, but we are already feeling the heat!🥵🧴☀️

We are looking at a gusty afternoon today like we have been seeing these past couple of days!💨 Windy Saturday, however, as of now, on Sunday we looking pretty good!

Expect triple digits for he next 9 days as a dome of high pressure moves in from the South. Storms continue in East Texas and the Southeast of the US triggering our winds for the next two days.