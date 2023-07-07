EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

We are entering your weekend with extremely hot temps!🥵🧴☀️

We will be under a Heat Advisory up until Saturday night and an Excessive Heat Watch from Saturday night to Monday night.

As a matter of fact, we are expecting to break a record today! Set in 1992, and matching a record on Saturday from 1951.

Drink lots of water this weekend and limit your time outdoors!