EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Another replica of yesterday!☀️ High of 89 degrees with slightly breezy conditions.
We will see much calmer winds for your Saturday and then comes those storms moving through the Borderland starting on Sunday.☔️
Expect rain chances through Wednesday, expect a hot & humid week, next week!
Have fun weekend, everyone!
