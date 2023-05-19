EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!
Well we are looking at a beautiful morning! You can definitely walk those pets this morning, go for a job, or go golfing!
Expect calm winds and a high of 90 degrees! It will be hot & humid this afternoon.
We don’t expect a lot of rain for your Friday, if we do it’s going to be late at night in the afternoon hours.
More rain chances will kick in for your weekend.☔️
Expect completely dry conditions next week and all 90s! We will be in the triple digits before you know it!
Have a fun weekend, everyone!
- Friday Forecast: Beautiful Calm Friday before more rain for your weekend
- Videos may show ivory-billed woodpeckers as feds move toward extinction decision
- PD: Edinburg man lures girls to motel after promising Wingstop
- Vermont hospital patient survives 6-story fall
- The Smiths bass guitarist Andy Rourke dies at 59 after cancer battle
- $5B ‘moon’ real estate project proposed for skyscraper-studded Dubai