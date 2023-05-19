EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!

Well we are looking at a beautiful morning! You can definitely walk those pets this morning, go for a job, or go golfing!

Expect calm winds and a high of 90 degrees! It will be hot & humid this afternoon.

We don’t expect a lot of rain for your Friday, if we do it’s going to be late at night in the afternoon hours.

More rain chances will kick in for your weekend.☔️

Expect completely dry conditions next week and all 90s! We will be in the triple digits before you know it!

Have a fun weekend, everyone!