EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- TGIF! Today we’re forecasting sunny skies mostly across the Borderland with gust winds ranging up to 30 mph. 🌬️

By noon we will begin to see a sunny day with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect clear skies all day to mostly clear by the evening. ☀️

Temperatures will linger in the low 50s by noon but overall beautiful day with no rain chances. 🌂