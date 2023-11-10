EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bring out the umbrellas because the rain has finally arrived! ☔🌧️

Throughout your 9-hour forecast starting at 11 a.m. we will begin to see partly sunny skies with showers.

El Paso will be holding on to the clouds for the rest of the day since partly cloudy skies are forecasted at 6 p.m.

Strong winds are in full swing for the morning from east 20-25 mph diminishing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms with a 90 percent chance of rain. 🌩️

Make sure to have a rain jacket and an umbrella with you. As always drive with caution in the rain. 🚗