EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TGIF! Today is going to be a sunny day but expect winds to continue across the borderland, more so in the Sun City.

While we will begin to see mostly clear skies at 11 a.m. By noon, chilly Northwest winds will pick up with gusts at 30 mph.

Although we are reaching a high of 49 degrees after 1 p.m. make sure to grab a jacket when you head out the house this morning.