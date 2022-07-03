The storms will be less frequent tonight and bring less rainfall because the main monsoon moisture flow moved west toward Arizona. However, all that changes on the Fourth of July, and we’ll see widely scattered storms and brief, heavy rainfall. Make a B-plan for the barbeque grill, if you know what I mean.

My granny always said, “It always rains on the Fourth of July.” Granny was not a certified meteorologist, but I sure agree with her. It’s true more often than not. And don’t you love the rain and clouds? Look at the picture below by Weather Watcher Omar Franco of a rainbow. Incredible!! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated area t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rainfall and occasional gusts. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 73. The storms will dissipate late evening.

FORECAST: The Fourth of July will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered evening t-showers. The chance of brief, heavy rain goes up on Monday. Monday’s high: 97. The south-SW winds will range from 5-15 mph. Over the next 72 hours, the Borderland will face the potential for heavy rainfall, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered t-showers and the threat of heavy rain. Tuesday’s high: 94. The strongest storms of the week seem mostly likely on Tuesday night/Wednesday and will bring the threat of heavy rainfall. A series of upper-level disturbances will enhance the strength of the storms. Wednesday’s high: 90. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 95 with scattered evening t-showers. Friday will be partly cloudy and 99 with isolated evening storms. A dome of high pressure settles over the Borderland on Saturday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 101 with a slight chance of storms. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 102 with a slight chance of storms. Monday will be mostly sunny and 103 with a very slight chance of isolated area storms.