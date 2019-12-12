Fog overtakes El Paso Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Foggy conditions were reported across the Sun City Thursday morning.
This is the third day in a row the borderland woke up to foggy and humid morning conditions.
The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory that went into effect at 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Around 8:30 a.m. thick fog was picking up on our radar that was reducing visibility to less then one fourth of a mile, across town but especially in the northeast.
Relative humidity was in the 90s even into 11 a.m. as the fog continued to linger over Loop 375. But the fog completely cleared right before noon.
Weather Watchers across El Paso submitted pictures of the thick fog all morning.
