Our high today was 96. It was 100 in Juarez and 99 in Las Cruces. We got lucky that t-showers developed right over the airport at the critical final heating hours, or we would have exceeded 100. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  Weather Authority Alert:  Scattered t-showers have produced heavy rainfall, which has flooded some streets.  A Flood Advisory is posted for north central El Paso County until 6 PM.  Expect the potential for heavy rainfall out of individual storms.  Do not drive into flooded roadways.  The low will be 74, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. Late evening, the storms will taper off to partly cloudy skies.
FORECAST:  Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 100.  We have a chance of isolated late day t-showers.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy and 102!  We’ll have a very slight chance of isolated late day storms.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 100.  Expect a better chance of late day t-showers Wednesday evening.  On Thursday, with a high of 101, expect scattered late day t-showers.  Friday will be 98 with isolated late day t-storms.  We dry out and heat up for the weekend.  Saturday will be mostly sunny and 100.  Sunday will be mostly sunny and 101.  Monday will become mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 98.  Strong t-showers will be likely after midnight on Monday through Tuesday.