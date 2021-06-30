Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 12am Thursday

El Paso, (TX)– The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch Wednesday morning, lasting until midnight Thursday.

Portions of southern New Mexico and west Texas will be effected.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible across areas where the soil is saturated. As a result any significant rainfall across these areas could lead to additional flash flooding today and this evening.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.