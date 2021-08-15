Flash Flood Watch Extended; Heavy Rain Threat Through Tuesday; Strong Storms Ahead — Your 9-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa, this year’s monsoon is the second wettest on record if you add up the rain from June 15 to August 14. Since June 15, the beginning of the monsoon, the El Paso International airport has received 8.94 inches. That’s the official total. We all know that some areas have received significantly more rain. West El Paso County and southern Dona Ana County have received over 6 inches in the last four days.

Just because we are off to a very rainy start does not mean this monsoon will end up being the wettest. The monsoon still lasts through September, and the record holder for most rain in a single monsoon was 2006 with 15.28 inches. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: The Borderland remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Tuesday morning. Significant tropical moisture means scattered showers and t-showers with the threat of heavy rainfall. The SE winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 64.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with enough midday sunshine to raise the high to 86. Again, expect more scattered t-showers. Some storms could bring heavy rainfall. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, with a high of 89, a low-pressure system moves south into the Borderland enhancing the strength of the t-showers. Some storms could become severe with heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, we shift gears. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 92. Expect widely scattered late day t-showers with the afternoon heating. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 93 and only isolated, hit-or-miss t-storms late day. Friday will be partly cloudy and 94. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 95. Only the mountains will have a good chance of storms on those two days as we dry out.