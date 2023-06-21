EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy first day of Summer!!!!☀️☀️☀️

It has officially been week of back-to-back triple digits and we don’t expect a break anytime soon!🥵🧴☀️

105 degrees and above for the next 9 days! Make sure you are limiting your time outside in the sun, taking breaks and drinking plenty of water!

Gusts will be picking up this afternoon at around 5pm, expect another round of hot winds.💨

We are expecting up to 109 degrees next Monday.