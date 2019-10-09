Fast-moving storms slam the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It didn’t stick around for long, but fast-moving storms slammed into the Borderland Tuesday night, adding nearly half an inch of rain to our yearly total.

With the amount of moisture in our atmosphere, if the storms had moved slower or stalled, the storms could have produced significant flooding.

Two systems rolled through Tuesday evening across many parts of El Paso. The storms produced strong gusts of winds, heavy rainfall, and cloud to ground lightning.

While the rain chances were a much-welcomed Fall weather break, El Paso has even bigger changes heading our way later this week, including a 20-degree plunge in afternoon highs by Friday.