To escape the heat in El Paso, Karla Draksler headed up to Alpine, Texas and rented a yurt. What is a “yurt” you may wonder? A yurt looks like a round tent-type building on the outside, but inside it is a super-luxurious and unbelievably spacious vacation getaway. At 10 PM, we’ll show you exclusive video inside the yurt. And yes… it is air conditioned. Your hot forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated, pinpoint showers here and there early. Overnight, the skies will turn clear, and the low will drop to 78. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is posted for Monday for the entire Borderland. Monday will start out clear with a few clouds in the afternoon. With a high of 108, Monday begins a stretch of hotter days for the workweek. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. A high-pressure zone grows back stronger over the Borderland. On Tuesday, prepare for an extremely hot day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 109. Wednesday will be the hottest day with a high of 110. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very hot 109 as a high. Friday will be partly cloudy and 105. On Saturday, the skies will turn partly cloudy late day with a chance of isolated showers and t-showers. Saturday’s high: 103.