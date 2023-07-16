To escape the heat in El Paso, Karla Draksler headed up to Alpine, Texas and rented a yurt. What is a “yurt” you may wonder? A yurt looks like a round tent-type building on the outside, but inside it is a super-luxurious and unbelievably spacious vacation getaway. At 10 PM, we’ll show you exclusive video inside the yurt. And yes… it is air conditioned. Your hot forecast is below…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated, pinpoint showers here and there early.  Overnight, the skies will turn clear, and the low will drop to 78.  The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST:  A Heat Advisory is posted for Monday for the entire Borderland.  Monday will start out clear with a few clouds in the afternoon.  With a high of 108, Monday begins a stretch of hotter days for the workweek. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.  A high-pressure zone grows back stronger over the Borderland.  On Tuesday, prepare for an extremely hot day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 109.  Wednesday will be the hottest day with a high of 110.  Thursday will be mostly sunny with a very hot 109 as a high.  Friday will be partly cloudy and 105.  On Saturday, the skies will turn partly cloudy late day with a chance of isolated showers and t-showers.  Saturday’s high: 103.