Weren’t the clouds and showers WONDERFUL Sunday morning? Yes, I love to get the forecast just right, but this was one day I was hoping the clouds would keep us from hitting 100 or hotter. Unfortunately, our record-breaking streak of consecutive triple-digit days continues to grow. Today marks our 38th consecutive day at 100 or hotter. In your forecast below, you’ll see we are facing extreme heat once again this week.

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated or pinpoint showers early in the evening. Overnight, the skies will turn clear. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 76.

FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is posted for Monday as high pressure builds back up over the Borderland. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 105. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph. High pressure reaches its maximum Tuesday through Thursday and brings back a couple extreme heat days. Tuesday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 109. Wednesday will be sunny and very hot with a high of 110. Thursday will be mostly sunny and 109. Friday will be mostly sunny and 105. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and 101. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated or pinpoint showers and a high of 101. Monday will be mostly sunny and 104.