Extreme drought conditions in the Borderland

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – With no rainfall in our forecast these next nine days it adds more dryness to the on going drought that we are currently under. A lot of it can be questionable, so here are some answers to what we’re dealing with here in the borderland.

We started off last year with above normal rain totals but disappointingly enough it didn’t last for long.

After a devastating monsoon season, the national weather service announced in November that the borderland was suffering from severe drought conditions, and by the last week of December, that had upgraded to extreme drought conditions.

“This is based on actual conditions,” said National Weather Service, Meteorologist, Jason Laney. “This is based on stream flow, how much rain fall we’ve had recently, how much moisture is in the soil and all of that is then put together to compute the level of dryness we’re under.”

Extreme is the next step up from severe and only one step below the worst case situation based on the U.S. drought monitor. Laney explains we could possibly start to see some losses with these severe conditions.

“Definitely going to see some crop losses but when it advances to the next level which is what we’ve just entered not only will you see loss to crops and pastures but it will become more wide spread” said, Laney.

This can cause millions to billions of dollars in damage.

The last time the borderland suffered from a drought like this, was almost ten years ago. It had started in December of 2010 and ended in August of 2011.

“It is hard to say, but official climate and drought forecasts seem to indicate ongoing or worsening conditions the next several months, this is in line with a typical La Nina forecast of warm and dry winters for us.” said, Laney. “I can feasibly see this continuing into the summer when hopefully our monsoon will bring the needed rainfall to break the drought.”

Several good soaking rains over the course of about a month. The last time we broke a drought like this we had 3 days with .50″ to 1.00″ rainfall events over the course of about 3 weeks.

Thanks to the ongoing La Nina one good rain alone will not get it done.

Latest Headlines