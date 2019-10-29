Expect a chilly Halloween and the Sun City’s first freeze of the season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A strong cold front is moving toward the Borderland and will create windy conditions Wednesday while dropping Thursday’s afternoon highs into the 50s.

The way this cold front is tracking, we will see it push in on Wednesday morning, producing winds up to 25 mph. The winds will begin to die down late Wednesday afternoon and allow the cold air to settle in during the overnight hours.

This means El Paso will get the chance to see its first freeze of the season Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

El Paso usually registers overnight lows around 5 a.m. the following morning, so this means we will wake up to a below – freezing morning on Halloween.

As the day wears on, daytime heating will take place under mostly clear skies, but the cold air won’t allow much heating to take place. Afternoon highs on Halloween are expected to top out in the upper 50s.

This means kiddos will either have to layer up, or flat out cover up their costumes with thicker jackets.

Overnight lows on Halloween into Friday will stay in the 30s, and above freezing.

A nice warming trend will then take over and put us back close to seasonal temperatures ⁠— which is about 73 degrees ⁠— starting Monday of next week.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time officially ends Sunday, so we will get an extra hour of sleep as we fall back one hour.